Rochelle DAR selects winners of Constitution Week Word Search Contest

The winners, Jason Peerboom and Aaliyah Beatty, are shown with Sarah Flanagan, Rochelle Chapter regent and library director. (Photo provided by Rochelle DAR)

The Rochelle Chapter DAR recently celebrated Constitution Week with a program titled “We the People” discussing six key players at the Constitutional Convention.

In order to encourage discussion about the constitutional form of government as the nation approaches the 250th birthday of the United States, the chapter sponsored a Word Search contest open to all school-age youths in K-12. Two winners, who each received $50, were drawn at random from the submitted word searches. The winners were Jason Peerboom and Aaliyah Beatty.

The next contest that the Rochelle Chapter is sponsoring is the American History Video Contest for grades 5-12. Students are encouraged to submit a video, not to exceed three minutes, relating to the following topics: Grade 5-8: “Lunch with a Signer” and Grade 9-12: “Revolutionary Era Figure.”

Each grade will compete separately, with monetary prizes to be awarded, and grade winners being sponsored for the state level competition. Details and the required forms to accompany each video can be found at ildar.org/chapters/rochelle/pages/contests.html. All entries must be submitted online no later than Nov. 1, 2025.