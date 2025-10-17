Polo Christmas Festival announces return of holiday craft and vendor show Dec. 6

The Polo Christmas Festival Committee is excited to announce the return of the annual Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Elementary School.

This festive event will feature a wide variety of handcrafted items and unique products from local artisans and vendors, offering attendees the perfect opportunity to find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while supporting small businesses.

Event highlights include:

Donuts with Santa (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.): Families are invited to enjoy donuts, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, take photos, and participate in holiday-themed coloring activities in the school cafeteria.

Live music (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Enjoy festive tunes performed by Korey C. Pepper Music.

Food service: Delicious food will be available for purchase, prepared by the Polo FFA.

Children’s craft area: Hosted by Pinecreek Christian Church

Crafters and vendors are encouraged to participate in this festive community event. Booth spaces are available for $25 each. Registration forms can be found online at https://linktr.ee/polochristmasfestival and must be submitted by Nov. 21, 2025, to secure a spot.

For more information about the Polo Christmas Festival, follow on Facebook at @PoloChristmasFestival.