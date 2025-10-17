Shaw Local

Polo Christmas Festival announces return of holiday craft and vendor show Dec. 6

Holiday ornaments hang on the Rialto Christmas Tree, designed by Bella Fiori Flower Shop, at the A Very Rialto Christmas show on Monday, November 21st in Joliet.

Holiday ornaments (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Polo Christmas Festival Committee is excited to announce the return of the annual Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Elementary School.

This festive event will feature a wide variety of handcrafted items and unique products from local artisans and vendors, offering attendees the perfect opportunity to find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while supporting small businesses.

Event highlights include:

Donuts with Santa (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.): Families are invited to enjoy donuts, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, take photos, and participate in holiday-themed coloring activities in the school cafeteria.

Live music (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Enjoy festive tunes performed by Korey C. Pepper Music.

Food service: Delicious food will be available for purchase, prepared by the Polo FFA.

Children’s craft area: Hosted by Pinecreek Christian Church

Crafters and vendors are encouraged to participate in this festive community event. Booth spaces are available for $25 each. Registration forms can be found online at https://linktr.ee/polochristmasfestival and must be submitted by Nov. 21, 2025, to secure a spot.

For more information about the Polo Christmas Festival, follow on Facebook at @PoloChristmasFestival.

