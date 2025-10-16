Rochelle volleyball beats Sycamore, loses to Kaneland: Rochelle News Leader high school sports roundup

Rochelle's Emori Mickley passes the ball during their match with La Salle-Peru on Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille )

Volleyball

Rochelle 2, Sycamore 1 (11-25, 25-22, 25-20): at Rochelle on Oct. 9, the Hubs battled back for a thrilling win over Sycamore after dropping the first set.

Jillian Bruns led the way with eight kills and two aces, Meredith Bruns added three kills, 14 assists and eight digs and Emori Mickley had 22 digs in the win.

Kaneland 2, Rochelle 0 (25-21, 25-15): At Maple Park on Oct. 14, the Knights proved to be too much for the visiting Hubs.

Jillian Bruns had nine kills and six digs in the loss and Meredith Bruns had six kills, 10 assists and eight digs.