Rochelle City Council: Permit approved for childcare center at former News-Leader building

The Rochelle City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 14, unanimously approved a special-use permit for a childcare center located at 211 E. Illinois Route 38, the former site of the Rochelle News-Leader office.

Daycare centers require a special-use permit in the city’s B2 zoning classification, which the building resides in.

Back in May, the city council approved a special-use permit for a childcare center at 450 Coronado Drive in Rochelle. That owner, which operates Mother’s Little Helper Learning Center in Sycamore, has now pivoted to the former newspaper building.

The daycare would be the second of its kind in Rochelle. Little Hubs Learning Center is located at 1010 N. 15th St. and has a second location for school-aged children at Hicks Hall at 709 Fourth Ave. in Rochelle. Prior to Little Hubs Learning Center opening in 2023, the city had been without a daycare since 2020.

Redevelopment

The council unanimously approved a tax-increment financing (TIF) redevelopment agreement with Down Range Properties, LLC for a renovation project at 422 Cherry Ave.

Down Range Properties is owned by Matt Gerard, who also owns local gun shop Down Range Firearms. The $398,152 renovation project includes tuckpointing, doors, renovation of office and residential spaces, and a roof. Gerard will receive a maximum of $199,076 in the agreement, 50 percent of the project. Upon the work’s completion, Gerard will receive a payment of $39,815.20 by each December from 2026-2030.

The 422 Cherry Ave. property has been vacant for 13 years. In a letter to city officials, Gerard said his plans for the building include transforming it into a “vibrant, multi-use facility that will directly contribute to the economic and cultural growth of the downtown district.”

Plans consist of residential units, tourism-oriented spaces, and multiple small business suites. TIF districts generate increment funding from property value increases within them, which can then be used to help fund renovation projects.

“This is what a TIF district is created for,” City Councilman Tom McDermott said. “This building has sat vacant for years. It’s getting more and more run down. If someone wasn’t brave enough to take on this challenge, in five years we would have been debating whether the city can buy it and tear it down and put in a parking lot.”

Levy

City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh made a presentation on the city’s 2026 tax levy during the meeting. The city council plans to vote on a 3% levy increase at its Oct. 27 meeting.

Last year, the city’s equalized assessed valuation (EAV) was $324,521,968 and its property tax rate was .928120 per $100 of EAV. The city collected $3,011,953 in property taxes last year. For 2025, Ogle County has estimated the city’s EAV at $354,394,722, which is an increase of nearly $30 million.

The 3% increase would see the city collect $3,104,199 in property taxes. Based on the estimated EAV, the tax rate would decrease .052204 per $100 EAV for the 3% option.

“Any time we can talk about people’s taxes going down, I think it’s pretty good news,” Mayor John Bearrows said. “That shows a lot of diligence and determination internally to make sure we stay property funded.”

The proposed 2025 levy includes funding for police and fire pension funds.

Liquor

The council unanimously approved an ordinance amending hours of sales of alcoholic beverages. The city’s code will now show that bars can be open from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursdays. The ordinance previously listed Thursday hours as 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., but bars had been operating until 2 a.m. for years. The oversight was brought to the city’s attention after an issue with some gaming machines turning off at 1 a.m. Gaming machines are tied to bar operating hours. Bars in Rochelle are open Monday-Wednesday 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The council also amended its liquor license eligibility code to remove a requirement that said a liquor license holder must reside within the city. City officials said Tuesday that multiple current liquor license holders do not reside within Rochelle.

The city council considered language that would have required liquor license holders to live within 75 miles of Rochelle, but decided to remove the location requirement completely.

Stop signs

The council unanimously approved the installation of all-way stop intersections at Seventh Avenue and Second Street, Eighth Avenue and Woolf Court, South Main Street and Veterans Parkway/Standard Oil Road, Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue, and Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue.

The various intersections were changed to all-way stops to better manage traffic and improve motorist and pedestrian safety. High truck and/or pedestrian traffic issues are seen at each of the intersections, City Public Works Director Tim Isley said Tuesday.