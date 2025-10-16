Ogle County Historical Society to meet Oct. 27

The Nash House Museum is located at 111 N. Sixth St. in Oregon. (Photo provided by Ogle County Historical Society)

The Ogle County Historical Society will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27.

The meeting will be at the carriage house located behind the Nash House Museum at 111 N. Sixth St. in Oregon.

The historical society will be accepting nominations for the offices of secretary and treasurer and for the board of directors for the 2026 and 2027 calendar years.

Membership to the county historical society is what funds its ability to preserve history so the public is always welcome to attend.