Ogle County Farm Stroll draws crowds, celebrates local agriculture

Triple Creek Bison’s herd made a memorable impression on guests during the Farm Stroll. (Photo provided by Ogle County Extension)

On Sunday, Oct. 12, the 2025 Ogle County Farm Stroll invited the public to explore the heart of local agriculture, with 10 farms across the county opening their gates for a day of education, connection and countryside charm. Participating farms included Barnhart’s Stone Corner, BerryView Orchard, Dietrich Ranch, Happily Homegrown, Hinrichs Farms, Hough’s Maple Lane Farm, Jen’s Sunshine Farm, Orion Organics, Ponto Ranch and Triple Creek Bison.

With clear skies and crisp fall air, the event offered the perfect backdrop for families and visitors to stroll through Ogle County’s scenic farmland. Hosted annually by University of Illinois Extension in Ogle County, the Farm Stroll continues to grow in popularity, drawing more than 250 attendees this year.

Each farm featured interactive experiences including guided tours, hands-on demonstrations, and tasty samples. Extension Master Gardeners added to the fun with informational tables at Hough’s Maple Lane Farm and Ponto Ranch, where children enjoyed craft activities and visitors picked up gardening tips.

University of Illinois Extension extends heartfelt thanks to the participating farms, volunteers, and community members who made this year’s event a success.

“We couldn’t have done it without you,” said organizers. “We’re already looking forward to next year’s Farm Stroll on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.”

Farmers interested in joining next year’s event are encouraged to contact the Ogle County Extension office at 815-732-2191.