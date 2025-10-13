Oregon Woman’s Club Card Party is Oct. 17

The annual Oregon Woman’s Club card party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17, at the Rock River Center in Oregon.

The doors open at 12:30 p.m., and games begin at 1 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person and is payable at the door. The event is open to the public.

There will be board games and cards available or bring your own games. Invite your friends. Organize a table. This is a fun afternoon for all.

In addition, there will be a 50/50 raffle and a chance to win door prizes. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5. All proceeds go to Winning Wheels rehabilitation facility in Prophetstown.