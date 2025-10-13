Ogle County property transfers for Oct. 6-10, 2025

Warranty deeds

Ann Westphaln to Alec S Beach and Callianne M Beach, 421 N Market St., Byron, $153,000.

Cheri S Rosenberger, deceased by heirs, to Austin M Carlson, 221 S Maple St, Stillman Valley, $45,000.

Barbara Bocker to Luma Center Llc, 4698 W Lightsville Rd, Leaf River; 9893 N Mount Morris Rd, Leaf River; and one parcel in Leaf River: 03-23-300-003, $2,398,196.

Keith E Cowell and Lisa R Cowell to Haylee Katherine Gendusa and Matthew John Gendusa, 928 Monongahela Dr, Dixon, $310,000.

John R Furgat and Maria S Furgat to Travis D Koeppen and Karaline L Koeppen, 123 E. Third St., Byron, $190,000.

Shawn P Curtis and Stephanie D Curtis to Naf Cash Llc, 10282 E Clara Ave, Rochelle, $485,000.

Josephine A Ponce, deceased by executor, and estate of Josephine A Ponce to Rick Mcquality and Kayla Richolson, 1011 N Limekiln Rd, Oregon, $135,000.

Smith & Schaefer Llc to Lori Vine, 1320 N IL Route 2, Oregon, $153,000.

Juana Kingsbury to Katie Smith and Brady Smith, 101 N 1st St, Lindenwood, $11,000.

Mary E Goble to Reed Gabriel, 5773 E Brick Rd, Oregon, $73,500.

Jeff C Seebach, Scott B Seebach, and Michelle W Eldred to Njtc Investments Llc Shady Pass, 5546 S Shady Pass Rd, Rochelle, $109,500.

Matthew Blum and Krista R Blum to Mattie E Detweiler, 9986 W. Pines Road, Polo, $200,000.

Mikayla R Myers, Mikayla R Hogan and David Hogan to Brian Freeman and Morgan Freeman, 5 N Highland CT, Stillman Valley, $229,000.

Gary Haws and Shelley A Haws to Thomas W Johnson and Debra J Johnson, 915 N 8th St, Rochelle, $225,000.

Christopher J Steder to Evan Jacob Ortiz, 305 W Main St, Monroe Center, $226,000.

Ccfm-Bw-1 Llc to Erik Guglielmi, 606 S. Second St., Oregon, $110,000.

Diane L Vietmeier, deceased by heirs, and estate of Diane L Vietmeier to Kevin W Vietmeier and Michelle Vietmeier, 604 S 1st Ave, Forreston, $105,000.

Creston Commons Llc to Zoila Luz Iriarte Claudio, one parcel in Dement Township, 25-23-404-012, $31,000.

Bruce Lambert to Hill Street Psh Llc, 306 E Hitt St, Mt. Morris, $0.

David Andrew Luepkes to Hill Street Psh Llc, two parcels in Mt. Morris: 08-26-151-013 and 08-26-176-002, $456,600.

Quit claim deeds

Elizabeth Johnson to Elizabeth Brick and Matthew Brick, 8563 N Verde Dr, Byron, $0.

Hill Street Psh Llc to Village Of Progress Inc, two parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-151-013 and 08-26-176-002, $0.

Trustees deeds

Johnnie L Cox, trustee, Zoe L Cox, trustee, and Cox Tr2016 to Jamie Ruth and Donald Ruth, one parcel in Byron Township: 04-24-400-027, $152,500.

Stillman Bank, trustee, and Alvin D Oltmanns Tr to Daniel S Gailey and Tara Gailey, 4112 E Lynn Rd, Byron, $260,000.

Foster Buick Conklin Lundgren & Gottschalk Llc, trustee, and Richard H Kurz Lv Tr to Cassandra Headon, Lance Headon and Ryan Mickey, 701 Dennis St, Rochelle, $173,000.

Rocky J Sofolo, trustee, Janet M Sofolo, trustee, and R & J Tr1121 to Kenneth A Bernardin, one parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-03-100-052, $20,000.

Keith F Krupicka, trustee, and Keith F Krupicka Tr to Hre Builders Llc, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-356-008, $17,500.

Jeremy Ramsey, trustee, and Carolyn Bresette Rev Lv Tr to Jose Guadalupe Perez and Lilia Perez Sanchez, 147 Wayne Rd, Rochelle, $120,000.