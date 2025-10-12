Free living history performance on Corrie ten Boom is Nov. 1 in Mt. Morris

Gayle Haas portrays Corrie ten Boom. Haas will give a live performance about the famous activist and author at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Morris. (Photo provided by Trinity Lutheran Church)

The public is invited to a free, live presentation about famous activist and author, Corrie ten Boom, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris.

Corrie ten Boom, (April 1892-April 1983) was a Dutch Christian Holocaust survivor who helped Jews escape the Nazis during World War II. Be inspired through Corrie’s dramatic monologue, portrayed by Gayle Haas, as she shares her experiences growing up in Haarlem, Holland, her family’s work with the Dutch Resistance movement, and her powerful message of love and forgiveness.

“A Visit with Corrie” is free and open to the public. A reception follows the performance, so registrations are appreciated. To register, contact Trinity at trinitymmoffice@gmail.com or 815-734-6354. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit women’s ministries in the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Trinity Lutheran Church is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Their global and local ministries range from creating health kits and quilts for world relief to a program for local preteen girls that teaches self-respect and empowerment, called Strong Girls 2 Women.

Worship services are in-person Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings, and available on their website, YouTube channel, and Meta page. Weekly podcasts from Pastor Josh Ehrler are on buzzsprout.com and iTunes. For more information about Trinity’s mission, ministries, and programs visit www.trinitymmil.net, or email trinitymmoffice@gmail.com.