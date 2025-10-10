Small Business Bingo events set for Nov. 6 and Dec. 2 in Rochelle

Two Small Business Bingo events will be held this year at Flight Deck Bar & Grill at 1207 W. Gurler Road in Rochelle to benefit area nonprofits. (Photo provided by Ashley Patrick)

Two Small Business Bingo events will be held this year at Flight Deck Bar & Grill at 1207 W. Gurler Road in Rochelle to benefit area nonprofits.

The first event will be held Thursday, Nov. 6, from 6-8 p.m. to raise money for the Community Action Network and Rochelle VFW Post 3878.

The second event will be Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. to raise money for Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center and HOPE of Ogle County.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. both nights. The cost is $15 per person for 10 rounds of bingo. Raffles are also available for an additional cost. Food and drinks will be available.

Small Business Bingo was started in 2023 by AP Massage Therapy Owner Ashley Patrick, who came up with the idea of bingo nights in the community with prizes donated by local businesses to raise money for area nonprofits. Small Business Bingo has distributed a total of $36,540 to local nonprofits since its inception in 2023.