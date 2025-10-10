2-Ton Food Drive is Nov. 20 at Prescott Brothers Ford in Rochelle

This holiday season, Prescott Brothers Ford in Rochelle, together with 102.3 The Coyote and Superhits 93.5, is proud to once again host its annual 2-Ton Food Drive on Thursday, Nov. 20, benefiting the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry.

Every year, this tradition unites the community around one goal: making sure no family in Rochelle goes hungry. Last year, thanks to the community’s generosity, it raised over $16,000 to support local families. This year, the need is greater than ever, and so its goal is $20,000 plus 2 tons of food to stock the pantry shelves and keep hope alive for neighbors in need.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate non-perishable food items: Drop them off at Prescott Brothers Ford in Rochelle between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20.

Give financially: Every $1 donated equals $7 in food for the pantry. Monetary contributions go even further in filling the shelves with what families need most.

Spread the word: Encourage friends, family, coworkers, and fellow businesses to get involved. The more who join in, the greater the impact.