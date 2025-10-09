Rochelle runner Tyler Johnson wins Pretzel Invite: Rochelle News Leader high school sports roundup

Rochelle’s Tyler Johnson (right) keeps pace with other runners Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, during the Sycamore Cross Country Invitational at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Boys Cross Country

Pretzel Invite: At Freeport on Oct. 4, Rochelle’s Tyler Johnson finished first out of over 100 varsity runners at Highland Community College. Johnson held off the rest of the field to finish in under 16 minutes.

Volleyball

LaSalle-Peru 2, Rochelle 0 (25-19, 25-16): At LaSalle on Oct. 2, Jillian Bruns had five kills, five digs and two aces for the Hubs in a road loss.

Audyn Kemp added four kills and Meredith Bruns had four digs and a pair of aces.

Sterling Varsity Volleyball Invite: At Sterling on Oct. 4, Rochelle went 2-3 over five matches, defeating Pecatonica (25-23, 25-20) and Forreston (25-14, 26-24) and losing to Dixon (25-12, 24-26, 12-15), Newman (14-25, 21-25) and Sterling (26-24, 20-25, 13-15).

Jillian Bruns had 28 kills and 28 digs over 12 sets on the day and Meredith Bruns had 18 kills, 40 assists and 38 digs.

Ottawa 2, Rochelle 1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-19): At Ottawa, Jillian Bruns picked up 10 kills, 10 digs, one ace and one block for the Hubs in a road loss.

Meredith Bruns added five kills, 15 assists, 12 digs and two aces and Jaydin Dickey had three kills, 12 assists and 20 digs. Emori Mickley had 18 digs and an ace.

Girls Tennis

Rochelle 3, Streator 2: At Rochelle, the Hubs defended their home court thanks to a victory from Merit Namaste-Rose (No. 1 Singles 6-2, 6-3) and doubles wins from Addison Bingham and Katie Toczylowski (No. 2 Doubles 3-6, 6-4, 11-9) and Abby Bozinovich and Abby Losoya (No. 3 Doubles 6-4, 7-5).