Rochelle Police, Fire departments raise $1,100 with charity volleyball game to benefit Focus House

The Rochelle Police Department and Rochelle Fire Department squared off in a Battle of the Badges charity volleyball game at Flight Deck Bar & Grill on Oct. 4, 2025. The event raised $1,100 that was donated to Focus House. RPD was victorious in the sand volleyball match.

“While the fire department was a little sad to take the loss on the court, we’re proud to support Focus House and stand alongside our brothers and sisters in blue for such a meaningful cause,” an RFD Facebook post said. “A big thank you to everyone who came out, cheered us on, and helped make this event such a success!”

Business sponsors who helped make the event possible were Flight Deck Bar & Grill, Wills Chiropractic, Supancic Insurance, T- Byrd Lanes, Holcomb Bank, Stillman Bank, and Rochelle Veterinary Hospital.