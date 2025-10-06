Oregon Public Library activities listed for week of Oct. 6

The Oregon Library is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and S. Third Street in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Banned Book Week

Banned Books Week, which is being observed Oct. 5-11, was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of book challenges in libraries, schools, and bookstores. Books are still being banned and challenged today.

A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials. Books have been and continue to be banned. In a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students, and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.

Maker Space

The Oregon Public Library Makerspace offers designated resources and tools for hands-on creation and learning at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays. Reserve your hour-long appointment in advance, and the library will contact you to arrange specific details for your creative session. Register for both time slots if you anticipate needing more than one hour in a session. Must be an Oregon Library cardholder and reservations are required.

Preschool Story Time

(18 months – 6 years). Story Time is back, and ready for fun, at 10 a.m. Mondays at the library. Registration is required. Visit www.oregonpubliclibrary.com. or call (815) 732-2724 to register.

Ghost Painting Contest

What is “ghost painting”?: Repurposing a vintage painting by adding ghoulish elements to it. Create a unique and fun artful item to complete your Halloween décor repertoire. Come pick out your painting at the Library, take it home, add your own special touches, and then return it by Oct. 15. All entries will be displayed and winners will be announced Oct. 25. There will be prizes. All vintage paintings have been donated by Don’s Flamingo Palace.

Dining with Darkness: Serial Killers’ Last Suppers

Imagine for a moment that you are an inmate on death row and on your final days on this Earth, you were given one final meal. What would you choose? Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will discuss the last meals of some of the most infamous serial killers and the deeper meaning behind their choices from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. She will discuss the final meals and crimes of H.H. Holmes, John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy, Aileen Wuornos, and more. She will also explain their possible thought process as well as their psychological state when choosing their final meal, and contemplate if they had any remorse for their actions. Registration is required; call (815) 732-2724 or visit www.oregonpubliclibrary.com.

Lego Club

Lego Club, for second-graders on up, will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13. Get together and spend some recreational time building! The club is designed to provide an enjoyable activity that stimulates and develops spatial intelligence. Registration is required.

How Many Items Can a DIY Skeleton Hold?

From Oct. 17 through Oct. 31, Oregon Public Library cardholders may enter their guess of how many items are contained within this unique, one-of-a-kind skeleton! Why do this? Because the closest estimate to the actual number will receive the skeleton and all the items! A winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 3. Oregon Public Library cardholders only.