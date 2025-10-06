Ogle County property transfers for Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2025

Warranty deeds

Kenneth William Lapp and Timothy Wayne Lapp to Kassandra M Rosecke, 712 N Hampton Dr, Byron, $270,000.

Michael Munns and Kimberley Munns to Keith Munns and Georgia Munns, 2995 N Silver Ridge Dr, Oregon, $306,500.

Thomas W Johnson and Debra J Johnson to Alan Warneke and Susan Schafer, 906a Carlisle, Rochelle, $217,500.

David N Hueramo and Jessica Hueramo to Brittany Guillotte and Guillotte Deven, 1442 Rock Island, Davis Junction, $320,000.

William A Freeman and Tanya S Freeman to James Harvey Brusky and Barbra Brusky, 109 Amber Dr, Oregon, $238,000.

Nancy D Alderks and Becky J Borchers to Straight Roes Farm Llc, 18427 E Mcneal Rd, Monroe Center, $0.

Joseph R Casurella to Amber L Klouse and Kyle K Putzstuck, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-07-300-010, $40,000.

Valerie J Bunting to Aiden B Ahmer and Ann M Hendrickson, 213 Main St, Leaf River, $77,500.

Bonnie J Moore to Rosa P Umana, 1133 N 7th St, Unit 704, Rochelle, $125,000.

Charles D Vardman and Rhonda L Vardman to Steven D Katzman and Deborah K Katzman, 124 E Depot St, Creston, $287,000.

Pineapple Development Llc to Headon & Sons Inc, 114 W. North St., Creston; 110 W. North St., Creston; 103 S Main St., Creston; and 103 S Main St, Creston, $300,000.

Janet R Kramer, Deceased By Heirs, and the estate of Janet R Kramer to Maria Lopez and Alfredo Lopez, 332 N Woolf CT, Rochelle, $110,000.

Brian Cunningham and Janet Cunningham to Michael David Lefevre, 205 S Botanic Ave, Mt. Morris, $68,000.

Patrick K Olson to Justin Holder and Angela Holder, 625 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $160,000.

Christie A Brenz and Christie A Armstrong to Jackson Britnell, 211 E 5th St, Byron, $200,900.

Rdsd Llc to Guiseppe Alfano, 204 E Washington St, Oregon, $30,000.

David C Knie, trustee, Charles J Knie Tr and Eileen Y Knie Tr to Christine Y Shenefelt, 606 E Wayne St, Polo, $0.

David C Knie, trustee, Charles J Knie Tr and Eileen Y Knie Tr to Dms Investment Group Llc, 708 S Division Ave, Polo, and 702 S Division Ave, Polo, $0.

Nicholas P Yianibas and Carlen M Yianibas to Jordan K Kilmer, 1196 W 2nd St, Byron, $290,000.

Janet A Stukenberg to Brayden A Schlaf, Kristen A Schlaf, and Tonya Poppen, 1134 W 2nd St, Byron, $207,900.

Bruce A Mueller and Sophia A Mueller to Catherine Clarke and Margaret Regnier, 318 Slippery Rock Dr, Dixon, $2,750.

David W Mincemoyer, David Mincemoyer, Jodi L Mincemoyer and Jodi Mincemoyer, to Maynard L Stivers and Lorene K Stivers, 553 Countryside Dr, Stillman Valley, and 543 Countryside Dr, Stillman Valley, $350,000.

Robert De La Rosa to Ritz Rentals Llc, 801 Adams, Oregon, $248,000.

Matthew G Mcgrail to Jeromy Jacobs, one parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-201-004, $60,000.

Erik Peterson to Tyler Davis and Sarah Davis, 6913 W Wagner Rd, German Valley, $119,900.

Quit claim deeds

Ralph Beckham to Ralph Beckham and Sandra Beckman, 1035 Turkington Ter, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

Edith M Davis, trustee, James C Davis Tr and Edith M Davis Tr to Benjamin Miller and Rebecca Miller, two parcels in Leaf River Township and 4256 W Egan Rd, Leaf River, $700,000.

Jeffrey L Frazier, trustee, Michele M Frazier, trustee, Frazier Jam Tr and Jam Frazier Tr to Kevin W Connors, trustee, Kathleen M Connors, trustee, and Connors Family Tr, 712 N Kari CT, Byron, $340,000.

Joshua W Franks, trustee, and Joshua W Franks Rev Tr to Daniel Collins, 2030 Southfield Ln, Byron $279,900.

Deeds of trust

Steven R Meiners, trustee, John L Meiners, trustee, and Meiners Family Tr to Austin D Schriner and Marti K Schriner, one parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-12-200-003, $1,482,000.

Trustees deeds

Edward J Wedell, trustee, and James L & Janet H Wedell Dec Tr to Seger Randal Larson and Samantha Christine Larson, 309 Saddlewood Cir, Dixon, $327,500.

Baruch M Schur, trustee, and Baruch Schur Rev Tr to Jeffrey Sondgeroth and Korie Sondgeroth, 714 Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, and 712 N Kaskaskia Dr, Dixon, $475,000.