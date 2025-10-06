Mt. Morris PAG’s Tapestry of Shadows show is Oct. 10-12

This fall the Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild will present Tapestry of Shadows, a theatrical tribute to Edgar Allan Poe. The show will consist of four of Poe’s most haunting works to the stage – The Raven, The Black Cat, The Cask of Amontillado, and The Tell-Tale Heart.

Performances will be held on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 10-12, at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. There will be open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open a half hour before show time. For tickets call 815-734-2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com.

Auditions were held in June and the cast includes Maxwell George, Joe Helfrich, Sherri Stiles, Larry Ubben, Trudy Whalen and Morgan McConnell.

Edgar Allan Poe is known for his tales of mystery and the macabre. Enjoy something truly unique – a theatrical experience that honors one of literature’s darkest voices in the very month of his death. Tapestry of Shadows is reimagined and directed by Morgan McConnell, with Trudy Whalen as co-director. Producers are Jennifer Bakener and Pamela Ballard.