Flagg Township Museum camera exhibit reception is Oct. 12

“Connecting Through a Lens” is the current exhibit at the Flagg Township Museum, with the collection of cameras of the late Truman Kester on display through October.

Diane Kester will be at the museum for the exhibit reception from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, to discuss the collection of more than 50 cameras collected by Kester. The exhibit also explores the evolution of the camera and the ways photography connects people – from capturing personal milestones to world-changing events.

Cameras have transformed how we see the world and how we share it from the earliest pinhole box camera to the smartphones in our pockets. Enter the drawing for a chance to win a pinhole camera kit. The winner will be announced and contacted at the end of the month.

Truman Kester was a photography enthusiast who used his cameras professionally – taking real-estate photos – and for personal use – documenting family and friends. He also collected cameras. The Kester collection includes Ansco, Agfa, Argus, Kodak, Polaroid, Minolta, Detrola, and many other cameras. A Luftwaffen-Eigentum camera that was the property of the Luftwaffe and used during World War II by the German Air Force is also part of his collection.

