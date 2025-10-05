Shaw Media statement on Best of Ogle County 2025

Best of Ogle County is a yearly contest held by the Rochelle News-Leader and Ogle County Life. (File photo)

To Ogle County readers, business owners and patrons,

As you may know, News Media Corporation, the former owner of the Rochelle News-Leader and Ogle County Life publications, ceased operations during the voting phase of its yearly Best of Ogle County 2025 Contest. This caused confusion among businesses and the contest’s voters and followers.

As the new owner of the publications and Best of Ogle County, Shaw Media will not be declaring any official results of the 2025 contest or announcing winners.

Shaw Media, the Rochelle News-Leader and the Ogle County Life look forward to Best of Ogle County returning in 2026.