Highway intersection closure in Wyanet begins Oct. 6

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 6 and 34 at the BNSF railroad crossing in Wyanet will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, Oct. 6.

The work is expected to take up to seven days to complete.

A posted detour will direct motorists to use Illinois 26, Interstate 80, and Illinois 40.

﻿Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.