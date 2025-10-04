Stillman Valley High School to host blood drive Oct. 21

The Stillman Valley National Honor Society is hosting a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Stillman Valley High School.

Anyone in good health, at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and at least 110 pounds may donate blood.

For every pint of blood donated, up to three lives can be saved. Not only will you help to save lives but also help the senior members of the National Honor Society to earn a college scholarship.

To make an appointment, contact Michelle Rogers at mrogers@mail.meridian223.org.