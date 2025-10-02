Ogle County Farm Stroll returns Oct. 12 with fresh lineup of local farms

Jen's Sunshine Farm is another new participant in the Oct. 12 Ogle County Farm Stroll. Birdhouse gourds are grown on the farm. (Photo provided by Ogle Extension)

The beloved Ogle County Farm Stroll is back for another year of hands-on agricultural adventure and local flavor. Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and prepare to explore the heart of rural Illinois.

This free, self-guided tour of working farms across Ogle County invites families, foodies, and curious minds to meet local farmers, learn about sustainable practices, and enjoy the bounty of the land.

With no set route or schedule, visitors can choose their own path among 10 unique farms, each offering a distinct experience – from antique farm equipment and maple syrup to bison and aronia berries. Bring cash to purchase farm products when available.

Dress appropriately for outdoor farm conditions; the event is rain or shine. Complete and submit a Farm Stroll Passport at any farm for a chance to win prizes.

Featured farms on the 2025 Stroll:

Barnhart’s Stone Corner (Oregon): Antique farm equipment, historical oddities, and hundreds of tons of dated stones arranged in artistic formations.

BerryView Orchard (Mt. Morris): Organic aronia berries and apples, pick-your-own options, and homemade jams, jellies, and cookies.

Dietrich Ranch (Mt. Morris): 100% grass-fed beef, lamb, chicken, and pork raised without chemicals or antibiotics.

Happily Homegrown (Oregon): A 12-acre homestead with pigs, cows, rabbits, chickens, and a greenhouse for year-round growing.

Hinrichs Farm (Oregon): Home of AJ’s Garden Tractor Jamboree, vintage machinery, interactive demos, and free popcorn.

Hough’s Maple Lane Farm (Mt. Morris): Maple syrup and treats made from sap collected and boiled in the family’s sugar house.

Jen’s Sunshine Farm (Oregon): Seasonal produce, homemade cookies, and handcrafted fabric baskets and memory bears.

Orion Organics (Franklin Grove): Organic honey and garlic farm nestled among native prairie and woodlands.

Ponto Ranch (Chana): Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats and a growing Christmas tree farm with a focus on breed improvement.

Triple Creek Bison (Chana): Eco-agriculture and regenerative farming with bison, honey, and fruit products on the horizon.

There’s no official start or end point – just pick your favorite farms, gather your crew, and enjoy a relaxing, educational afternoon. Brochures with maps and farm details are available at the Ogle County Extension Office, 421 W. Pines Road, Suite 10, Oregon, during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Alternatively, go to https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo.

For updates, farm spotlights, and digital maps, follow the Northern Illinois Farm Stroll Facebook page or the Ogle County Extension Facebook page.

Need accommodations or have questions? Call the Extension office at 815-732-2191.