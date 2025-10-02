Ogle County 4-H joins national celebration of leadership, learning, service

From fairgrounds to classrooms, community gardens to robotics labs, 4-H youths in Ogle County are proving they’re not just ready for the future, they’re “Beyond Ready”.

During National 4-H Week, celebrated Oct. 5-11, 2025, local clubs will share how 4-H equips young people with the skills, confidence, and resilience to lead in a world full of opportunity and change.

As America’s largest youth development organization, 4-H empowers 6 million young people nationwide with hands-on learning experiences through clubs, camps, school programs, and community events. Through the Beyond Ready initiative, 4-H will help prepare 10 million youths for work and life by 2030.

In Ogle County, 4-H offers numerous opportunities for youths to develop public speaking skills, lead community service projects, raise livestock, explore technology in the workplace, and more.

“4-H gives our youth a space to grow into leaders who care deeply about their community and future. We see that every day in the way they show up to learn and lead,” 4-H Program Coordinator Jodi Baumgartner said.

Ogle County 4-H and its team of educators, volunteers, and mentors deliver 4-H programs that help youths learn through hands-on experiences. From showcasing their projects at the county fair or planting a garden to donate produce to local communities, youths are learning skills such as teamwork, resilience, and communication.

“At a time when young people are navigating more uncertainty than ever, 4-H offers them a place to grow, lead, and find their spark,” said Jill Bramble, president & CEO of National 4-H Council. “Through 4-H, youth gain real-world skills and experiences to help them become confident leaders who are resilient, confident, and Beyond Ready for the future.”

During National 4-H Week, 4-H members, alumni, volunteers, and supporters will wear green, participate in community service projects, and share their stories on social media using #4HBeyondReady and #National4HWeek.

To learn more about local 4-H programs or get involved, contact the Ogle County Extension Office at 815-732-2191.