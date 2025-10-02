Check presented to winner of Rochelle’s Fly-in Drive-in blood draw

The Fly-in Drive-in check presentation was attended by representatives from Rochelle Community Hospital, the City of Rochelle, and Rock River Valley Blood Center. (Jeff Helfrich)

Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows presented a $500 check to Brent Ohlinger, the winner of the Blood Draw raffle that took place at the city’s Fly-in Drive-in event at the Rochelle Municipal Airport on Aug. 10.

People that entered into the Blood Draw were required to donate blood to the Rock River Valley Blood Center within 14 days of the event. The check presentation took place Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Rochelle Community Hospital. Rock River Valley Blood Center CEO Lisa Entrikin attended the presentation. RRVBC is the main supplier of blood to RCH.

“We realize how critical blood is to life,” Bearrows said. “That’s why we wanted to do something to involve RRVBC at the event. We’re just thankful for all of the support from the local people. I’m thankful to City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh and our city council for supporting programs like this. As a city, we’re very blessed to have RCH. We felt this was a great spot to have the check presentation.

“We know how truly critical it is for our community to have a facility like this. We want to thank RCH for all that they do for our community.”

Ohlingeer thanked the mayor and the city upon his receipt of the check and said he’s a longtime blood donor and saw the importance of giving back after past health issues of his own.

Entrikin thanked the city and Ohlinger for their support of the Blood Draw raffle and said the Rochelle community provides an amazing amount of blood when RRVBC mobile units come to town for drives.

RCH Chief Ancillary Officer Kyle Auman said RRVBC is “critical” to RCH’s ability to respond to its patient population.

“We use blood in trauma situations along with surgery patients and more,” Auman said. “We use their products on a very regular basis. We have a great partnership with RRVBC. A lot of our employers and community members donate blood locally. We know RRVBC often sees blood shortages. We encourage our employees and the community to donate blood on a regular basis if they’re able.”