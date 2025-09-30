Penny Carnival is Oct. 12 in Mt. Morris

A pumpkin-carving contest was held in conjunction with the Fall Family Festival in Mt. Morris on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. This year's festival is Sunday, Oct. 12. (Earleen Hinton)

Games with prizes for kids will be just part of the fun at the annual Fall Family Festival from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, on the Mt. Morris Village Square.

The first 100 kids will get free tickets to play games at the Penny Carnival, hosted by the Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris.

The church is once again partnering with the Let Freedom Ring Committee, which annually sponsors the fall festival.

The Fall Family Festival will also feature a craft show, costume parade, pumpkin carving contest, and trunk or treat.

Entry fees for the pumpkin carving contest are $2 for ages 5 and younger with a painted pumpkin, and $5 for all other ages.

Categories are ages 5 and younger, 6-10, 11-15, and 16 and up.

The rain location is the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center, 9 E. Front St.

The Evangelical Free Church is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave., Mt. Morris.

Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m. preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Nursery care and Children’s Church are available for youngsters up through age 9.