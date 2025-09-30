Colbert: Forreston football, golf and homeschooling

Last year, Forreston’s football team was 2-7 because of losses to teams they could have beaten. This year, they are 4-1 because they are winning those same types of games.

The thrilling 22-20 win over Galena was an example of this. The Cardinals appeared to have the game under control with a two-score margin in the second half before the Pirates came up with some fourth-quarter heroics to nearly win with no time left on the clock.

In a similar situation last year, Forreston lost to Galena 19-18. In the NUIC with wins at a premium, it is essential to extract every advantage you can.

Other than a blowout over Dakota, it’s been a playoff atmosphere each week for Forreston and the upcoming game with EPC is a prime example of this. Galena beat EPC, so there’s no reason to think Forreston can’t win, though the opposite is possible too.

While on the topic of Forreston athletics, a very good boys golf team faces some equally intense competition in the regional. At the 1A regional that was held this past Wednesday, the Cardinals battled NUIC champ Dakota and the top three teams from the BNC in Rockford Christian, Rockford Luhteran and Byron for team advancement to the sectional.

Unfortunately, only three squads advance on. Last year, Forreston was fourth, but sent Kaden Brown, Darin Greenfield and Daylen Rahn to the sectional as individuals.

Brown, who is wrapping up his career as one of the best golfers in school history, also qualified for the state meet. With the scores posted by the team this season, it is not out of the realm to make state.

Since the regional was after the press deadline, I don’t have the luxury of knowing the results to comment on them.

Oregon, led by Jackson Messenger, faces a couple heavyweights in Fulton and Riverdale, but have a solid chance to be the third qualifier. This year has been exceptionally good for 1A golf in the northwest part of the state.

Rochelle golf coach Glen Mehrings is wrapping up a 31-year career and has his best team ever, with at least five players capable of shooting in the 70s. He has never sent a team downstate, and it sure would be a neat send off gift if the Hubs could pull it off.

As a long-time observer of high school sports, I’ve always contended that golf is most mentally taxing of all prep sports, especially come post season.

Oregon’s school board is considering allowing home-schooled kids to compete in sports. Some schools allow this and some don’t.

Let them play. Just because parents choose to offer a different form of education for their children, it shouldn’t take away the opportunity to play IHSA sports.

With declining enrollments and participation levels, it is even more cause for the home schoolers to have a role in interscholastic competition at Oregon.

Another off-the-field news item came from nearby Mendota. Did you know that 1984 grad Larry Gies donated $100 million to the University of Illinois athletic department, the largest ever received by the Illini and one that guarantees the football stadium will be named Gies Memorial Stadium, in honor of his father Larry, an Army veteran.

“This gift is about honoring my father, a true patriot, and every brave soul who has worn or will wear the uniform to defend our country,” Gies said in a news release. “With this investment, we can ensure that this stadium continues to be a place where their sacrifices will never be forgotten – and a shining light for every American who protects our freedom in the future."

Gies is the founder and CEO of Madison Industries, a private equity firm. Gies is one of many financial giants all over the country that have changed the face of college sports.

Anymore, someone with big pockets can legally buy a football or basketball team for their alma mater. Remember the old days, when the NCAA would investigate schools with boosters bribing recruits.

Wow, times have changed. One thing that hasn’t is the popularity of college football. Attendance and TV ratings are as high as ever.

It wasn’t too many years ago that some folks predicted the demise of football at all levels because of concussions (CTE). As the governing bodies toned the game down, the diehards complained that it was becoming more like flag football.

In a testament to the resilience of the game, which I contend is the finest team sport ever invented, all the changes to make it safer did not detract from its beauty to watch. That brutal hitting has been replaced by a more artful form of physicality and one that appeals to football fans everywhere.

Andy Colbert is a longtime Ogle County resident with years of experience covering sports and more for multiple area publications.