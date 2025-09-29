Shaw Local

Ogle County’s annual Back Roads Market offered plenty of down-home buys

Rob Hough rearranges maple products at Hough's Maple Lane Farm, 3788 N. Mt. Morris Road, during the sixth annual Back Roads Market on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Rob Hough rearranges maple products at Hough's Maple Lane Farm, 3788 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris, during the sixth annual Back Roads Market on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

By Earleen Hinton - Shaw Local News Network correspondent

A steady stream of visitors took to the back roads of northwestern Ogle County on Saturday, Sept. 27, to visit four stops on the sixth annual Back Roads Market.

Apples, maple goodies, artisan wares, primitives, and handmade country décor were offered by four participating businesses: Hough’s Maple Lane Farm, 3788 N. Mt. Morris Road, Mt. Morris; BerryView Orchard, 7504 W. Midtown Road, Mt. Morris; First & Main, 101 E. Main St., Forreston; and Vintage Chicks and Feeds, 700 Route 72, Leaf River.

Frankie Hawker, 1, of Byron, was busy picking apples at BerryView Orchard, 7504 W. Midtown Road, Mt. Morris, with her sister, Remi, 4, mom Meg and grandma Misty on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The orchard was one of the stops on the sixth annual Back Roads Market.

Frankie Hawker, 1, of Byron, was busy picking apples at BerryView Orchard, 7504 W. Midtown Road, Mt. Morris, with her sister, Remi, 4, mom Meg and grandma Misty on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The orchard was one of the stops on the sixth annual Back Roads Market. (Earleen Hinton)

