Ogle County property transfers for Sept. 22-26, 2025

Warranty deeds

Dylan Schoon to Terry D Southard and Terri L Southhard-Durham, 503 W Dixon St., Polo, $122,000.

Steven B Conner and Sandra M Connor to Mark Miller and Megan Miller, 314 E. 5th St., Byron, $243,000.

Steven M Wennmaker to Christie J Gesin, 817 Fairground Circle Drive, Oregon, $399,900.

Mark Steven Lyons to Muhamet Ajvaz, 208 N Daysville Rd, Oregon, $57,000.

Carlos Flores to Aloe Investments Llc, 115 Main St, Leaf River, $60,000.

First Choice Rentals Llc and Tony Berg to Kelly M Franchino, 321 N Market St, Byron, $205,000.

Amy R Puseman and Andre A Puseman to Jenna Homburg and Frederick Vansteenderen, 4349 E IL Rte 72, Byron, $350,000.

Joel Deurmier, trustee, and Joel Deurmier Tr2019 to German Fonseca, 8 1/2 E Main St., Mt. Morris, $105,000.

US Bank Trust National Association Trustee and US Bank Trust National Association Rcf 2 Acquisition Tr to Austin Millan, Makaya Corral-Millan and Makaya Corral Millan, 6130 N Jeffrey Ln, Oregon, $340,000.

Toni Buys Homes Llc to Gregory Frisbie, 206 W Green St, Forreston, $105,000.

Tammy Lafferty and Tammy Tosi to Dylan Schoon, 3948 W Cedar St., Dixon, $191,250.

Ryan N Grover and Cassandra A Grover to Stephen C Mead, 104 N Terrace Park Dr, Byron, $205,000.

William S Hoyle to William S Hoyle and Sarah L Hoyle, 4855 S Ridge Rd, Oregon, $0.

Kory A McKnight to Kory A McKnight and Mary Elaine McKnight, 9640 N Blaine Dr, Byron, $0.

Joshua J Williams and Jessica Williams to Lkbl Properties Llc, 208 W Front St, Mt. Morris, $75,000.

Randall A Roberts to Tyler Bo Kim, 202 W Division, Holcomb, $366,000.

Deed

Norman Peters and Christine Peters to Word Of God Fellowship Inc and Daystar Television Network, 300 Flambeau Ln, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Renae A Stevens and Mark Heslop to Justin D Jones, trustee, and Justin D Jones Tr, 9207 N Lemke Dr, Byron, $389,000.

John R Carroll to Barry J Rittenhouse, trustee, Donna M Rittenhouse, trustee, and Rittenhouse Family Tr308, 206 S Hannah Ave, Mt. Morris, $216,500.

Quit claim deeds

Benjamin K Meiter to Benjamin K Meiter and Brittany D Meiter, 217 E Hill Crest Dr, Byron, $0.

Rigoberto Cervantes to Leticia A Guerrero, 210 E McConaughy Ave, Rochelle, $0.

Ashley Nordman to William J Nordman, trustee, William J Nordman Tr, Patricia J Nordman, trustee, and Patricia J Nordman Tr, three parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-26-300-005, 09-35-100-005 and 09-35-100-007, $100,000.

Coleman Beckerle and Ashley Nordman to William J Nordman, trustee, William J Nordman Tr, Patricia Nordman, trustee, Patricia J Nordman Tr and Ashley Nordman, three parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-26-300-005, 09-35-100-005 and 09-35-100-007, $100,000.

Randall A Roberts to White Rock Township, 202 W Division, Holcomb, $0.

Trustees deeds

Peter A Petrizzo, trustee, D Richard Petrizzo Tr697, Peter A Petrizzo and Leah Hanson to Michael Clausen and Nina Clausen, 15212 E IL Rte 72, Monroe Center, $390,000.