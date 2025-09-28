Rochelle Rotary Club donates $3,500 to Community Action Network

The Rochelle Rotary Club presented a $3,500 donation on Sept. 23 to the Rochelle Community Action Network from a fundraiser it held Sept. 11, 2025.

The fundraiser was held at Flight Deck Bar & Grill and included a volleyball tournament, live music from Buzzed by Sonset, and raffle prizes donated by local businesses. CAN will use the funds for its annual Christmas shopping trip it holds in December each year, when families in need are taken shopping by members of the community and receive clothing, coats, shoes, toys, school supplies, time with Santa and a meal.

“It was very successful and we had a lot of sponsors,” Rochelle Rotary Club Member and City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh said. “I think we’ll have another $1,000 from another sponsor to give. It was a great event and I really want to thank those that helped out and attended.

”We love giving back to CAN. Several of us go to the Christmas shopping trip every year and volunteer. It reminds you how blessed you are. It makes my heart full to give back to the community in that way. We’re happy CAN does the work it does and Rotary is happy to support it every year.”

CAN has been serving about 250 kids each year and has combatted rising prices as it looks to serve Rochelle families.

“$3,500 is a lot of money for CAN,” CAN Board Member Michelle Pease said. “We’re very appreciative; 100 percent of this will go to Rochelle kids that are in need of basic clothing. We’ll use this for our Christmas shopping trip. Thanks to everyone who came out and spent time organizing it. We’re very grateful.”