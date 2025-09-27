Changes Counseling to offer free depression screenings at Rochelle library Oct. 6

Changes Counseling by licensed therapists will offer free depression screenings from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library in conjunction with National Depression Screening Day.

Screenings will be offered in both English and Spanish and will provide referrals.

Call Changes Counseling for your appointment at 815-501-2088 or call the library at 815-562-3431 or email ashleyc@flaggrochellepubliclibrary.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

National Depression Screening Day is Oct. 10 and the purpose of it is to raise awareness about depression, encourage individuals to get screened for depression and provide access to resources and support for those experiencing depression.

The library is located at 619 Fourth Ave. in Rochelle.