Rochelle Mayor Bearrows: Exciting developments as fall approaches

As we transition into the vibrant season of fall, we are experiencing a bustling period here in Rochelle. Our city is making strides in community development and progress, and I’m eager to share some key updates that reflect our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for our residents.

One of the most significant pieces of news is the city council’s decision on Sept. 22 to approve the bid for phase two of the downtown revitalization project. This project, with a budget of $3,127,095.12, promises to bring visible and lasting improvements to our downtown area.

Included in this exciting endeavor is the construction of a band shell, public restrooms, and the rebuilding and expansion of parking lots, particularly a new one on Second Avenue. Additionally, we will complete the alley cleanup by placing wires and essential services underground in the 400 block between Lincoln Highway and North Main Street.

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our Community Development team for securing the grant that makes this project possible and to all the city departments collaborating to bring it to fruition.

In the midst of these developments, I’m thrilled to report that the pocket park is nearing completion. Located at the site of the former Vinny’s Barber Shop – which the city acquired and demolished due to its structural issues – this pocket park will create a welcoming space for residents to enjoy, whether for a leisurely stroll, reading a book, yoga or simply having a conversation with friends.

September was also a month of celebration, marked by three significant ribboncutting ceremonies organized by the Rochelle Chamber. The first was at U.S. Silica, where we celebrated the reopening of a remarkable research center on Steward Road, adjacent to the city/GREDCO-owned transload yard. This facility represents an investment in innovation and economic growth within our community.

Next, we gathered at Rochelle Township High School to unveil its newly renovated library, an inspiring space equipped with the latest resources to foster learning for our youths.

Finally, Northern Rehab held a ribboncutting event to mark its relocation to a larger facility at 1211 Currency Court, enhancing its ability to serve our community’s needs.

I congratulate all these organizations for their growth and ongoing commitment to supporting our local community.

Looking forward, as the summer festivals conclude, we now set our sights on the upcoming Lighted Christmas Parade. This event brings together the community for the lighting of the Christmas tree, signifying the beginning of the season, a festive parade, the presentation of the Rochelle Gratitude Award, and an opportunity to support our downtown merchants. The Christmas event will take place Friday, Dec. 5.

Relative to another event, the city and the VFW are beginning to plan this year’s Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11, with discussions underway to partner with the VFW for a collective event at their location (The VFW), which promises to both honor our veterans and strengthen community ties.

Additionally, this next year marks a significant landmark for our nation, as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The planning meetings for the July 4 festivities have commenced, and I am excited to announce that the city’s fireworks will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2025. We anticipate this will be an expanded celebration over the entire weekend, honoring our nation’s rich history while bringing our community together.

In the spirit of transparency and open communication, I will continue providing monthly updates on these and other projects. I invite everyone to join me at the Hub City Senior Center on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m., and at Hawthorn/Liberty Village on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.

Additionally, every other month, including our next gathering on Oct. 7 at Lincoln Manor at 10 a.m., I look forward to engaging with residents, answering questions, and hearing your thoughts on the developments in our city.

As we move forward, I am reminded of a quote from former President Lyndon B. Johnson: “We want to be a country of which all of us can be proud, because of what we are doing together.” Let us continue to embody this spirit of collaboration and pride as we work together for the betterment of Rochelle.

John Bearrows is the mayor of the City of Rochelle.