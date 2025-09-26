Ogle County Fair wraps up successful 2025 season

Quincy Hochstatter rounds the first barrel in one of the barrel-racing divisions at the T & A Bucking Bulls Rodeo at the Ogle County Fair on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

The 2025 Ogle County Fair proved to be one of the best yet, drawing a total attendance of 13,443 – up significantly from 10,721 the previous year.

Despite opening day being rained out, the Ogle County Fair Queens led with strength and grace during the Queen Pageant, setting a positive tone for the week.

The remainder of the fair enjoyed perfect weather, welcoming thousands of families who came to experience everything from carnival rides and delicious fair food to livestock shows, musical entertainment on the county stage, and exhibits.

Although the truck and tractor pulls were canceled due to wet conditions, crowds still filled the fairgrounds and enjoyed all the fair had to offer. Community members frequently remarked on the quality of the carnival, the variety of food, and the strong participation from local youths.

Ogle County Fair officials expressed special pride in 2025 Fair Queen Ruby Mulvaney for her outstanding representation of the county.

“Ruby has been a wonderful ambassador for our fair, and we couldn’t be prouder,” organizers said.

The success of this year’s fair was made possible by the dedication of countless volunteers, the commitment of 4-H members, and the generous support of donors, according to a news release. Organizers extended heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to making the fair such a memorable community event.

Planning is already underway for the next Ogle County Fair, which will be July 29 to Aug. 2, 2026.