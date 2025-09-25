Polo’s CrossRoads Community Church to host trunk-or-treat

CrossRoads Community Church at 205 N. Jefferson Ave. in Polo is once again inviting the community to take part in its trunk-or-treat event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

This event is an opportunity to connect with families in the community while enjoying a fun and festive afternoon.

Since this is a church-sponsored event, organizers are requesting that trunk decorations and themes remain lighthearted, family-friendly and avoid any dark elements.

If you’d like to participate, sign up by emailing Joey Kochsmeier at jdkochsmeier@gmail.com no later than Sunday, Oct. 19.