Polo’s CrossRoads Community Church to host trunk-or-treat

A carved pumpkin (Camden Lazenby)

By Shaw Local News Network

CrossRoads Community Church at 205 N. Jefferson Ave. in Polo is once again inviting the community to take part in its trunk-or-treat event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

This event is an opportunity to connect with families in the community while enjoying a fun and festive afternoon.

Since this is a church-sponsored event, organizers are requesting that trunk decorations and themes remain lighthearted, family-friendly and avoid any dark elements.

If you’d like to participate, sign up by emailing Joey Kochsmeier at jdkochsmeier@gmail.com no later than Sunday, Oct. 19.

