Leaf River Soaring Eagles begin new 4-H year

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles had their first meeting of the new 4-H year on Sept. 8. The club had several new members that came to the meeting.

Officers were chosen. The new president of the club is David Wehler. David Bagwell will be the new vice president. Kolton Motsko will be the new treasurer. Lydia Sherburne will be the reporter. Finn Slattery will be the historian. Hazel Friday will be the sentinel and will be in charge of recreation along with Izabel Cortinez and Theo Slattery.

The 4-H members are starting to plan for the new year and for the upcoming National 4-H week in October.

If you would like more information to join in on the adventures with the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.