Kuchen coffee and bake sale is Oct. 18 in Ashton

The United Women of Faith of the Ashton Methodist Church are hosting a kuchen coffee and bake sale on Saturday, Oct.18, 2025, from 8:30-11 a.m.

Ashton is known for its delicious homemade kuchen in the favorites of cherry, peach, and prune. Kuchens will be available for sale in the bake sale area in addition to many other baked delights.

The church is located at the corner of North Richardson Avenue and North Fourth Street in Ashton. There is ample parking and the church is handicapped accessible.