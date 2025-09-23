Colbert: Milledgeville-Polo game testament to what eight-man football has meant to both small communities

Milledgeville’s 28-6 win over Polo, which was much closer than the score indicates, was more than bragging rights for the Battle of the Blacktop in towns separated by 11 miles.

It was also a testament to what eight-man football has meant to both small communities with such strong grid heritages, ones that resisted the two different attempts of cooping programs to keep 11-man alive.

It was 17 years ago, that discussion on this matter between the two schools began amidst declining enrollment and participation. No action was taken and it was revisited 10 years later.

By then, another factor had come into play and that was a fledgling eight-man football league with six charter members (Alden-Hebron, Rockford Christian Life, Elgin Westminster, Milford, Judah Christian, Lake Forest Academy) the year before.

“In 2018, we had a good team, losing a close game (22-20) to state champ Forreston, but knew our numbers would be decreasing,” Milledgeville coach Jason Wroble said. “We had to do something and eight-man gave us that opportunity.”

It wasn’t until 2021 that the Missiles made that change.

Polo made inroads into the IHSA quarterfinals with a talented team in 2015 and also qualified for the playoffs in 2016 and 2018. Still, low participation created a safety issue and a think tank at the school was put together to explore a change to eight-man.

After researching every angle, the decision was made to opt out of 11-man for eight-man. The school couldn’t have been more correct in its final assessment and the eight-man association benefitted from it, as well.

“When Polo joined, there became more legitimacy to it,” said John Lalor of Alden-Hebron, the founder of eight-man in Illinois.

Winning state titles its first two years were evidence of Polo’s status as a true football school. A 50-48 semifinal loss in 2022 did not diminish the excitement of playing eight-man ball for the Marcos.

None of this would have been possible for the school had they stayed in the NUIC. The same for Milledgeville with an enrollment of fewer than 100 students.

The Marcos knocked off two-time defending eight-man champ Amboy to start the season. Not only has eight-man grown from six to 31 teams, but in no real surprise, it is the NUIC leading the charge.

“What has happened is a reflection of the NUIC’s approach in 11-man. It carries over to eight-man,” Wroble said.

Lalor agrees.

“Even when we were in 11-man and got in the playoffs, I told our kids we have to go through the NUIC,” said a coach who went 3-7 in the playoffs against the conference from 2003-2013. “What separates the NUIC from everyone else is tradition, coaches and buy-in by families.”

Amboy, Milledgeville and Polo have flexed their muscle on weaker programs with many a lopsided win. Milledgeville is the current favorite to win state. Only West Central Biggsville was able to break the logjam with a 2022 title, knocking off the NUIC trio in consecutive playoff weeks.

“The last couple years, we have gotten more competitive from top to bottom,’ Lalor said. “Being separate from the IHSA, we can do things to try to balance our schedules.”

The state championship game held on a stand alone Friday night the week before the IHSA playoffs has served as a boon for the eight-man association.

“We have big crowds at Monmouth College. It’s a great venue and they love having us there,” Lalor said.

As long as Lalor is in charge, he vowed never to switch the more popular and weather-friendly Saturday afternoon playoff games.

Looking ahead to next year, Lalor has been contacted by a couple schools interested in eight-man. That would fill the gap created when Rockford Christian and Danville Schlarman dropped out this year because of lack of numbers. Also, Lalor is hoping for more schools from the south and central parts of the state to balance travel.

“Ultimately, we’re not trying to pull from 11-man, but keep programs alive,” Lalor said. “There is something to be said for a town or school’s own identity in rural America on Friday night.”

That was certainly on display with fans from Milledgeville and Polo ringing the field and enjoying their own schools play each other. It sure beats having to share a football program together.

Andy Colbert is a longtime Ogle County resident with years of experience covering sports and more for multiple area publications.