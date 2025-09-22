Hallway Halloween, chili and hot dog supper is Oct. 25 in Byron

All Saints Lutheran Church in Byron is hosting a fun-filled and safe trick-or-treat environment for kids of all ages on Oct. 25.

The hallways will be filled with friendly Halloween décor and treats. In addition to the fun of trick or treating it will offer a chili and hot dog supper. This event is open to the community, and it is free to all who join. It welcomes kids of all ages.

Trick or treat hours are 4-6 p.m. Chili supper hours are 5-7 p.m. Contact the church office at 815-234-5277 with any questions.