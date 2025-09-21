Northern Rehab expands Rochelle location

An open house and ribboncutting were held for Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists’ newly expanded space Thursday, Sept. 18, at 1211 Currency Court, Suite 1 in Rochelle.

The new location allows for enhanced patient care, improved facilities and a more comfortable treatment environment, Lead Physical Therapist Aaron Nevdal said.

“We’ve been in Rochelle for 24 years,” Nevdal said. “We’re invested in the community. We’re thankful to partner with the community for that length of time. Most of the reason we’re here is the people in this room. Thank you for coming and seeing the new space. It’s a more contemporary space with a nicer view. Thanks to everyone. We’re here because of you. We’re here to serve the community and we’re thankful to be here.”

The ribboncutting was put on by the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rochelle. Speakers included Chamber Executive Director Tricia Herrera and Mayor John Bearrows. Herrera said she was excited to celebrate a chamber business’s success.

“Tonight we want to celebrate this new location,” Herrera said. “This is a larger space to help service your patients better. We’re very excited. Northern Rehab has always been a great supporter of the chamber and sponsoring things. Ribboncuttings aren’t just for new businesses. We always like to celebrate things like new locations or expanding services. Tonight is about celebrating and getting to know what this move is going to do to help patients in our community. Congratulations and welcome to your new space.”

Bearrows thanked Northern Rehab for its commitment to Rochelle and said the city and chamber are partners with each business in town.

“During the pandemic, the chamber and city made a huge difference for businesses that were struggling with the COVID-19 effects through promotion and grants,” Bearrows said. “Tricia is an amazing person to lead the chamber and the chamber provides amazing leadership, promotion and growth of businesses. Membership is just a token for what they provide, and we saw that during the pandemic. At the city we have our community development department and 140-plus employees that work as a team. I feel like we’re all pulling in the same direction. Welcome to Rochelle.”