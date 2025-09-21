ICC approves highway-rail crossing safety upgrades for Ogle County

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved funds Thursday, Sept. 18, to replace automatic warning devices and add gates at the Stillman Road and Walnut Street crossings of the Dakota, Minnesota, and Easter Railroad’s track in Stillman Valley.

“It’s appropriate for the ICC to approve these life-saving projects during Rail Safety Week,” ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said. “The Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible to install modernized warning devices at highway-rail crossings in communities across Illinois.”

The combined total estimated cost of the signal design and construction work at both crossings is approximately $736,000. ICC staff recommend the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95% of the estimated signal design and construction costs. DM&E will pay the remaining costs to design and construct the new crossing warning devices and the entire cost of future maintenance of the new signals and circuitry.

All required signal work is to be completed within 18 months of the ICC’s order.