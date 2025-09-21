Flanagan: A wonderful summer at the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library

It has been a wonderful summer at the library!

We have finished with all of our summer programming and moved right into fall. We have Coloring Club, 4C Play and Learn, Gamer Thursdays, Lego Club, Art and Chill, Story Book Theatre Troupe and Dungeons and Dragons.

We are beginning the Taylor Swift Fan Club and the Pokémon Fan Club twice per month. Our K-Pop Demon Hunters Dance Class is happening this month. We have something for everyone at the library. Come in and see what we’re all about. To get a library card you need two forms of identification, one with your picture and one with you name and current address. You do not need a library card to participate in our programs.

Dungeons and Dragons is one of our most popular programs. Here is some D and D history.

“Dungeons & Dragons was first published in 1974 by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, when they were seeking to create a game that focused on personalized battles with individual heroes. The 1st edition of the game was mailed in a faux wood colored cardboard box that contained three adventure booklets: Men & Magic, Monsters & Treasure, and Underworld & Wilderness Adventures. 40 years of adventure later, the fifth edition was released and kicked off the roleplaying renaissance that we’re seeing today.

“The core of D&D is about storytelling. The group of players essentially tell a collective story, guiding heroes through dangerous quests to search for treasure, battle deadly foes, and even carry out daring rescues.

The adventure itself is only limited by the imagination of the players around the table. All that you really need to get started is a group of friends, a few supplies, and a good Dungeon Master.” (https://wellplayedasheville.com/blog/a-beginners-guide-to-getting-started-with-dd/)

Our Dungeons and Dragons Club Sessions: Step into the spotlight as a member of a K-Pop Idol Group….with a secret mission: Hunting Demons! Join a seven session campaign. These meetings are for students grades sixth-12th. Meetings are held from 4-6 p.m. Call the library for dates at 815-562-3431, check out our Facebook page or explore our website for additional program information. We are so fortunate to be able to offer all of these fun programs to our community. We supply the Dungeon Master and you come and have a great time!

Fall Fest is happening on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 2-4 p.m. We will have a variety of community groups participating in activities as well as Buttercup Face Painting. Fall fun and snacks will be provided. Come in and try one of our programs. See you at the library!

Sarah Flanagan is the director of the Flagg-Rochelle Public Library.