Fiegenschuh reflects on 8 years as Rochelle’s city manager

Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh speaks at the City of Rochelle's groundbreaking for the expansion of its Rochelle Intermodal Transload Center at 1851 S. Steward Road on Aug. 14. (Jeff Helfrich)

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, marked Rochelle City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh’s eighth anniversary of being hired to his position. His current contract runs through May 2027.

City of Rochelle work over Fiegenschuh’s tenure has included infrastructure work, such as a new electrical substation, a new water well and a renovated and repainted water tower, the purchase and demolition of the Hickory Grove facility, downtown improvements and investment by local businesses, expanding police and fire department staffing, strategic planning, attracting large steel pipe employer Wheatland Tube to Rochelle, rebranding the city to the color purple, and staff hiring, development and promotion.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve done,” Fiegenschuh said, “I’m proud of reinvesting in our staff. I believe in our staff and think we have an amazing team. They bring so much talent to this organization and we’re blessed to have every single one of them. We have a responsibility to leave our city better than we found it. And I really do believe in that.”

The city manager said the past eight years have been a “true team effort” from all city departments, including City Hall, Rochelle Municipal Utilities, public works, first responders, advanced communications, the Rochelle Municipal Airport and the City of Rochelle railroad. He thanked the past and present mayors and city council members for their support during his tenure.

Fiegenschuh said he believes consistency in leadership is important. He believes his job is to build leadership capacity within city staff and make the organization sustainable.

Along with serving as city manager, Fiegenschuh has also been involved with area organizations in his eight years in Rochelle, including the Rochelle Rotary Club, Rochelle Area Community Foundation and Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.

“One of my favorite parts of being a city manager is being engaged in the community,” Fiegenschuh said, “I’d like to be involved with other boards in the future. I like serving. Not only do I have an obligation as the city manager, but just as a human being I think the only way to get back is to give. One of the reasons I love Rochelle is that I get to immerse myself in the community and be involved.”

Also among Fiegenschuh’s accomplishments was leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. City staff shifted from office to remote work and first responders and RMU and public works staff worked to ensure service did not see interruption.

“You can’t prepare for that,” Fiegenschuh said. “I think we did a great job. Staff stepped up and we applied for grants that we were able to give back to our businesses to help keep them open. We found ways for staff scheduling to ensure safety at the time. We did everything we could at the time to keep residents safe and provide our services. People still needed utilities and police and fire response.

”Our team did a fantastic job. We embraced Zoom and different types of communication. COVID-19 was a great example of elected officials, staff and residents working together to keep our community going.”

Among the projects Fiegenschuh is proudest of are expanding fire department staffing after collaborative meetings with frontline firefighters, major economic development wins like Wheatland Tube, a power deal made with NextEra Energy to ensure stable rates for RMU electric customers, demolishing the deteriorating Hickory Grove building and developing and refining the city’s strategic plan, which guides its operations.

“I have a lot of respect for our staff and I’ve seen them grow,” Fiegenschuh said. “I’ve enjoyed seeing people be promoted and take on new responsibilities. I love seeing my team grow and become stronger and more capable leaders. It means a lot to me to have a small part in that.”

In the coming years, the city manager wants to continue growing Rochelle’s economic base with economic development work such as bringing a data center to town, complete another electric substation, keep electric rates stable, expand RMU fiber services and offerings, complete a downtown project that will see the addition of a stage and bathrooms structure, and see Illinois Route 251 reconstructed and widened on the north side of town by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“I have a lot to be proud of and a lot to be excited for in the future,” Fiegenschuh said. “I’m just very blessed to be here. Rochelle is an adopted community for me. I want to thank the current and past city councils and mayors for supporting myself and our staff and having the vision to move the town forward.”