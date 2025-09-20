Local author Lee reads at Monroe Center School

Local author and illustrator Susan Lee recently visited the third graders at Monroe Center School to read her newly released poem, “You Just Need To Be You.” (Photo provided by Meridian School District)

Local author and illustrator Susan Lee recently visited the third graders at Monroe Center School to read her newly released poem, “You Just Need To Be You.”

Lee shared the motivation behind her heartfelt poem, which encourages children to be proud of who they are. The reading captivated the students, as her expressive delivery and beautiful watercolor illustrations brought the message of self-acceptance to life.

When asked why the line “Whatever will be is just fine with me” was repeated, Lee explained, it was called the refrain, it repeats because, “I want you to remember whoever you are, I want you to know it’s alright with me.”

Following the reading, students asked Lee about the writing, illustrating, and publishing process. Students also conveyed how much they enjoyed the story and which illustrations were their favorite. One student told Lee, “I’ve read lots of books and this is one of my favorites.” Several shared their surprise at getting to meet a real-life author. Lee also showed a few other examples of her artistic talents, two of which were inspired by the library’s decorative theme this year and a student’s enthusiasm for bugs.

Michele McDevitt, district librarian, observed, “Mrs. Lee truly connected with the students through her story and its beautiful illustrations, but also by embracing each student’s moment to speak with her. Whether it be a compliment or a question about the book, or a comment, they felt connected to the discussion. Her kind way of making them feel special in that moment was a true example of acceptance.”

Mrs. Simpson, the principal at Monroe Center, mentioned, “It’s so important for students to see themselves as authors and be able to connect with someone like Mrs. Lee. Once a student makes those connections, they can see possibilities, dream, and find purpose in their reading and artistic journeys. Mrs. Lee impacted the trajectory of so many students by sharing her gifts as an author with us.”