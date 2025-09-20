9th Street closure to begin Sept. 22 in Rochelle

Beginning Monday, Sept. 22, Ninth Street between First Avenue and Lincoln Avenue in Rochelle will be closed for one week for railroad quiet zone crossing repairs and an underground utility project. (Photo provided by the City of Rochelle)

Beginning Monday, Sept. 22, Ninth Street between First Avenue and Lincoln Avenue in Rochelle will be closed for one week for railroad quiet zone crossing repairs and an underground utility project.

Sidewalk along the east side of the street will be closed. The sidewalk along the west side will remain open for pedestrian traffic.

Parking for the Rochelle Railroad Park will be available in the grass just to the south of the BNSF tracks through the entrance to that lot on First Avenue.

Please pay close attention to advance warning and other detour route signs while traveling through this area.