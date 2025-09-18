Rochelle volleyball wins two matches at Byron Invite: Rochelle News Leader high school sports roundup

Rochelle's Tyler Johnson finished 35th overall in a field of almost 600 runners at the First to the Finish Invite on Sept. 13, 2025. (Photo submitted by Rochelle Township High School)

Volleyball

Byron Tournament: At Byron on Sept. 13, Rochelle won two of its five matches, defeating Pearl City (14-25, 25-22, 15-8) and Belvidere (22-25, 25-8, 15-8) and losing to Ottawa, Byron and Milledgeville.

The Hubs finished 10th as a team.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rochelle 0 (25-20, 25-20): At Genoa on Sept. 15, Jillian Bruns had four kills, two aces and five digs in a two-set road loss.

Sycamore 2, Rochelle 0 (25-20, 25-11): At Sycamore, Jillian Bruns had six kills, three aces and four digs, while Meredith Bruns added six assists and five digs for the Hubs.

Boys Cross Country

First to the Finish Invite: At Detweiler Park on Sept. 13, Rochelle has six runners finish in under 20 minutes.

Tyler Johnson, who finished in 15 minutes, 41 seconds, led the way for the Hubs, placing 35th out of nearly 600 runners. This was Johnson’s first sub-16-minute finish and set his personal best by almost 40 seconds.

Girls Tennis

Dixon 4, Rochelle 1: At Dixon on Sept. 15, Rochelle’s Jaicee Ramos prevented a shutout on the road with a 6-3, 1-6, 10-8 win in No. 2 Doubles.

Morris 5, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Morris kept the Hubs off the board in a shutout.