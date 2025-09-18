Fike and Kruger: Spreading the love of art

It is not possible to tell the complete life story of anyone in 1,000 words, much less two life stories. But let’s take a glimpse into two amazing people that not only were artists but spent much of their lives creating more artists, Ernest (Ernie) Fike and Franklin Kruger.

Ernest Fike was born in 1930, the son of Clarence and Clara. A Chicago boy with a small-town heart raised in the hustle of the big city, Ernie found a love for art. It was in high school that Ernie met a teacher who would become a lifetime friend, Merle Blackwood, his art teacher.

They were so close that when Merle’s eyesight began to fail in his later years, Ernie finished some of his artwork for him. Ernie graduated from high school in 1948 and stepped away from education. Ernie married Betty Sanford in 1950, became a manager at “Hey Brothers Ice Cream,” and began a family.

Ernie never lost his love for art but with a family it was not an easy decision on how to proceed. A major family decision was made. Ernie’s family moved in with Betty’s parents and Ernie went back to school. Over the next several years the Fike family lived on a shoestring, but the sacrifice paid off. Ernie completed a four-year degree from Manchester College and a master’s degree in art education from Northern Illinois University. Ernie was ready to follow in the footsteps of his teacher, friend and fellow artist, Merle Blackwood. Rochelle Elementary School District was looking for teachers and Ernie Fike was hired. In true Fike fashion, Ernie was hired to teach social studies; not the job he wanted but he had his foot in the door when an art position opened. The rest is history. From about 1962 through 1985, Ernest Fike would touch the lives of hundreds of elementary school students.

Each year, Clyde the chicken appeared and students would diligently draw the caged bird. The chicken was not always the same but was always called Clyde. Students would recall a stuffed snow owl which added new meaning to the term “still life.” If you were one of his students you can probably still say the color wheel frontward and back. Ernie would utilize closed circuit television to demonstrate the basics and then personally visit each of the elementary schools in Rochelle and even some of the surrounding schools. “Best art teacher ever.” “Mr. Fike was an amazing art teacher. Made learning about art fun and interesting.” Student after student still hold Ernie Fike in the highest regard. Even though Ernie passed in 2002 his students can still see him at the front of the class when the bell rang, a smile on his face and his familiar farewell, “Adios Amigos.”

Franklin Kruger was the son of William and Genevieve. Born in Rockford in 1920, Franklin spent his youth in the “Forest City”. Franklin attended elementary school in Rockford and graduated from Rockford East High School in 1938. The trip to Rochelle was a long one, not in miles, but in time. Several years at Northern Illinois University acquiring both a bachelor and master’s degree and yet more time at the Mizen Academy of Art in Chicago. The Mizen Academy had opened in 1936 under the direction of Frederic Mizen, a renowned fine arts and commercial artist. Mizen Academy trained Franklin for his time at National Lock and Rockford Illustrating Company. Throw in World War II, a stint in the Army and the years flew by quickly. Franklin married Rosalyn in 1951 and finally in 1952, Franklin Kruger accepted a teaching position at Rochelle High School where he would teach art classes for the next 29 years before retiring in 1981.

At Rochelle High School Franklin Kruger would become the stuff of legend. Between classes he could be seen dashing through the halls on his way to the teacher’s lounge; a product of the 1950s and 1960s, smoking cigarettes was an accepted habit. Each year Mr. Kruger would recommend the best and the brightest students for a scholarship from the Rochelle Woman’s Club to attend a one-week art school. For Franklin, it was more than teaching the basics, he wanted his pupils to excel. If students put in the effort, they found Mr. Kruger by their side helping them to achieve more than they ever thought they could.

Christine Berg described Franklin this way, “Mr. Kruger was the one instructor that changed the direction of my life. Because of his encouragement and help photographing my artwork, I was able to apply to the Art Institute of Chicago. Thankfully I did get accepted and moved to Chicago. What an adventure that was! Thank you, Mr. Kruger, you were top notch and your influence carries on!” Accolades from past students follow a common thread, “My favorite teacher”, “Forever remembered as the best teacher ever.”

Both men had lives beyond teaching, artist, cartoonist, historian, author, husbands and fathers. Space is too short to tell the whole story of either man because their story still goes on. With each student’s brush stroke, every thumb pressed into clay, a little piece of the teacher survives through their students. And the student becomes an instructor and passes the love of art to the next generation. In this way Ernest Fike and Franklin Kruger may live for a very long time spreading the love of art.

Tom McDermott is a Flagg Township Museum historian and Rochelle city councilman.