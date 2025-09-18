Chesney invites families to honor veteran loved ones in Illinois Capitol Rotunda display

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, is calling on families across the 45th Senate District to help fill the Illinois Capitol Rotunda with the names, faces, and stories of military heroes.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Senate Republicans’ “Honoring All Who Served” Veterans Day Display will feature photos and personal stories of Illinois veterans in the Rotunda from Tuesday, Oct. 28, through Thursday, Nov. 13.

“The ‘Honoring All Who Served’ exhibit stands as a meaningful recognition of the courageous individuals who have served our nation,” said Chesney. “By involving families, we not only pay tribute to their loved ones, but also ensure that their stories of service and sacrifice are acknowledged and preserved for all who visit the State Capitol. This initiative keeps their memory alive and their legacy strong.”

Families are encouraged to submit a photo and a brief written story (up to 250 words) about their veteran. Please include the veteran’s name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy), and the conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, Sept. 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, World War I, World War II, Peacetime, or other). Military photos are especially meaningful but not required.

Those who wish to participate are asked to email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 8, 2025. Submissions may also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110 D Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For additional information, call (217) 782-1154.

“Each story featured in the display stands as a powerful reminder of the enduring importance of serving our country,” Chesney said. “Veterans are true American heroes, and they deserve our deepest admiration and appreciation.”