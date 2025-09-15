Ogle County property transfers for Sept. 8-12, 2025

Warranty deeds

Levi Smith to Maya A Pitts, 1110 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $142,000.

Sergio N Hernandez to Blake Craig, 11071 E Fisher Rd, Rochelle, $170,000.

Hre Builders Llc to Sam Johnson and Alexandra Bagley, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-302-001, $304,000.

Daniel P Bemis to Matthew T Parr, 512 S 2nd St, Rochelle, $140,000.

Hre Builders Llc to Amalia Burgess-Johnson and Amalia Burgess Johnson, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-301-004, $302,090.

Nancy S Jordan to Adam Reyna and Abigail Reyna, 116 Crabapple Court, Dixon, and 114 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $500,000.

Angela Maniscalco and Domenico Maniscalco to Mimmo’s Pizza & Catering Company and Mimmos Pizza & Catering Company, 107 E Main St, Forreston; 111 E Main St, Forreston; 113 E Main St, Forreston; and 204 S Walnut Ave, Forreston, $600,000.

Mount Morris Church Of The Brethren to Assembly Of Christian Churches Inc, 409 W Brayton Rd, Mt. Morris, $140,000.

Christopher Grove to Samantha F Crawford and Maison N Crawford, 146 Parkview Dr, Oregon, $266,000.

Commercial Equipment Corporation to Raymond Junior Mancilla, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-151-001, $33,500.

Mark Edward Miller and Rebecca Ann Miller to Lavonne S Baker, 4121 W IL Rte 64, Mt. Morris, $125,000.

Amalia M Burgess-Johnson, Amalia M Burgess Johnson and Joshua Daniel Carey to Andreas Schulthess, 314 N Grove St, Creston, $254,900.

Maison N Crawford and Samantha F Crawford to Gerardo Garcai Jr and Amelia Bail, 411 Williams Dr, Oregon, $199,900.

Joshua A Hawkins and Kelly Hawkins to Jamie M Stukenberg and Theresa B Stukenberg, 975 W Cliff Rd, Oregon, $339,000.

Elizabeth E Dreesman, Elizabeth Marie Emma and Matthew Lee Dreesman to Matthew Lee Dreesman, 3961 S Ridge Rd, Oregon, $0.

Robert M Brainerd and Dreama S Brainerd to Steve Maiworm, 507 N Sangamon Ln, Dixon, $305,000.

James W Shaw, Juanita Shaw, and Juanita D Shaw to Christopher S Fant and Tina A Fant, 8530 N Kishwaukee Rd, Stillman Valley, $280,000.

Quit claim deeds

Haywell Llc to Hre Builders Llc, 522 N 6th St, Rochelle, and 516 N 6th St, Rochelle, $0.

Patrick Cicogna and Samantha Cicogna to Samantha Cicogna, 15959 E Rachel Ln, Davis Junction, $0.

Trustees deeds

Edwin G Bushnell, trustee, and Mary B Busnell Lv T to Bushnell’s Walnut Creek Farms Llc, two parcels in Marion Township: 10-16-200-005 and 10-16-200-007, $0.

Old National Bank Trustee and Patricia D Best Tr to Haywell Llc, 522 N 6th St, Rochelle, and 516 N 6th St, Rochelle, $225,000.

Lisa A Clayton, trustee, and Lisa A Clayton Tr to Brad Strite and Kimberly Strite, 1419 N Maple Grove Rd, Mt. Morris, $1,030,000.

Deeds in trust

Michael E Adamson to Michael E Adamson, trustee, 18352 E Crill Road, Monroe Center, $0.

Becky J Borchers to Becky J Borchers, trustee, and Becky J Borchers Land Tr2025, 7875 S Perryville Rd, Monroe Center, $0.

Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride, trustee, and Mcbride Family Tr, 5101 S Skare Rd, Rochelle, $0.

Fredrick J Mcbride to Fredrick J Mcbride, trustee, and Mcbride Family Tr, 5001 S Skare Rd, Rochelle, $0.