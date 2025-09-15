Charlie Kirk praised at candlelight vigil in Ogle County

Two women, one wearing a "We Are Charlie Kirk" shirt, attend a candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk in front of the historic Ogle County Courthouse in downtown Oregon on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

An estimated crowd of 300-350 attended a candlelight vigil in Oregon on Sunday evening in memory of political influencer Charlie Kirk, 31, who was shot and killed Wednesday while speaking at a university in Utah.

“Charlie Kirk was brilliant and bold for his faith and a bold witness for the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said John Tuttle of Oregon. “He listened with and debated with love and care for faith, family, and freedom with a smile on his face even amid taunts and threats, always for the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Tuttle, a Vietnam veteran who serves as chaplain for the Oregon VFW Post, said Kirk shared his passion for freedom of speech by reaching out to young adults.

“Charlie explained that violence happens when people stop communicating. They talk at each other, not to each other, as Charlie did. He talked to people and didn’t condemn or argue,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle was one of several speakers who praised Kirk during the hour-long event that was described on a social media site as being organized by “Citizens of Ogle County”.

Attendees stood alongside the curved sidewalk on the east side of the historic Ogle County Courthouse in downtown Oregon, listening to speakers who praised Kirk.

“We are not as divided as the media says we are,” said Jimmy Snodgrass of Byron, one of the organizers of Sunday’s event who helped hand out candles. “There is a difference of spreading the gospel and forcing the gospel. We appreciate everyone out here for being here. I know Charlie does.”

In addition to being a conservative political activist, author, and media personality, Kirk also served as executive director of the student organization Turning Point USA, that he co-founded in 2012 to promote conservative beliefs in high schools and on college campuses.

Kirk’s assassination has drawn national attention due to his influence in conservative politics and ties to President Trump, as well as broader concerns about rising political violence across the country.

A man protects his candle from the wind during a candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk held in downtown Oregon on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

One of the signs at Sunday’s event said: “Thanks Charlie, God Bless You, Faith Over Fear” and included a Bible verse and photo of Kirk during one of his speaking events.

Other signs said: “We Are Charlie. Lets Have Conversation”; “This is Our Turning Point”; and “No One is Hated More Than He Who Speaks the Truth - Plato”.

Mike Koolidge, chairman of the Ogle County Republicans, said Kirk’s mission will continue.

“His legacy is going to live on,” said Koolidge, of Rochelle. “He created so much material and video. He will be in our lives for years and years to come.”

Koolidge praised Kirk for voicing his opinions, his strong faith, and his conservative activism.

“Speak your beliefs, defend your neighbor’s right to do the same. Honor Charlie’s 31 years by boldly speaking,” Koolidge said, noting that Kirk, a native of Arlington Heights, was born and raised in Illinois. “The most important thing in his life was courage for his faith...his belief in God. Conservative activism came after his faith.”

Other members of the crowd who chose to speak in the open-mic format echoed praise for Kirk’s religious beliefs while expressing sympathy for Kirk’s wife and young children.

One woman said Kirk was “assassinated by the hands of evil.”

Another said, “They may have killed the messenger, but look around you, they have not killed the message.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has identified Tyler Robinson, 22, as the suspect in Kirk’s shooting. Robinson was arrested late Thursday, ending a day-and-a-half manhunt.

According to an Associated Press report, Robinson, of Washington, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, all felonies, according to a probable cause statement filed in court and released Friday. A judge ordered that Robinson be held without bail.