Rochelle volleyball, tennis earn wins: Rochelle News Leader high school sports roundup

Rochelle’s Jaydin Dickey passes the ball against Dixon during an August 2025 match. (Alex T. Paschal)

Girls Volleyball

Rochelle 2, Sandwich 0 (25-11, 25-15): At Rochelle on Sept. 11, the Hubs picked up their third straight win with a strong, two-set win over Sandwich.

Kyrie Craigin led the way with six kills and nine assists, Jaydin Dickey added 12 assists and two digs and Emori Mickley had eight digs. Rochelle is 7-4 overall.

Girls Tennis

Rochelle 4, Rockford Christian 1: At Rochelle on Sept. 11, Merit Namaste-Rose (6-1, 6-0) and Jaicee Ramos (6-0, 6-0) picked up commanding singles wins to lead the Hubs to victory.

No. 2 Doubles team Abby Losoya and Vivian Novak (6-1, 6-0) and No. 3 Doubles team Katie Toczylowski and Addison Bingham (6-0, 6-0) also turned in strong performances in the win.