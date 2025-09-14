Consider this: Fight for our Constitution

As I receive responses to my articles, I feel like I’m shaking my wife lying lifeless in our bed, screaming for her to wake up.

I understand that what I write contains a lot of my feelings and beliefs, but I try to add links to the articles or government sites where I find the truth of my thoughts. I know that others will have their own thoughts, feelings, and beliefs but sometimes I wish they would add insight to how they attain them or where the truth of their comments and concerns come from.

I believe that the Constitution has been working well during our 250 years of democracy. Yes, it has failed at times, and yes, it has been revised to correct those mistakes. The biggest concern today is that we must uphold those laws that the Constitution provides. Our current government seems to believe that this is not a requirement for them. And it appears that the Supreme Court feels the same way.

Do you think it would be a requirement for you if you didn’t uphold these laws? Do you think that the current government would allow you to break any one of them? Do you think the Supreme Court would stand with you? I have said this before and I say it again, we have failed our country, you and I, for allowing those in Congress and even in the White House to slip through our fingers. To preserve our Constitution, we must fight for it. We can do this with peaceful protest and, even more so, with our vote.

Keeping this in mind, and having already put the current President in the White House, I have been asked by several people, “Why do Christians put President Trump on an equal footing with Jesus?” Would Jesus have done the things that Trump has done? Wouldn’t Jesus care about family, children, and others? Would Jesus have given the rich more? If President Trump has followed the Christian right, then he must feel that if he stays close to them it will be better for him at the end of this human life. If President Trump feels that he is following Christian beliefs, then he must have gotten ahold of a, I hate to say it, fake Bible. Probably the one he was holding upside down in Washington, D.C. several moons ago. So, should we change the current administration as soon as possible?

I mentioned Congress above. What we are seeing in Congress is the members relinquishing their constitutional authority, with which they can check and overrule the President’s authority. To put it simply, they try to appease the President that they have power over to stay in power. Huh? How will that work if this President gets all the power? Will they really stay in power? Will that matter? What if the President says that he must cut costs in Congress then reduces their pay. What if he shuts out the lobbyists that provide gifts? In the future, maybe the gifts will go to him instead. This can be applied to the Supreme Court as well. Are they in the same trap? Should we do our best to use our vote to remove those standing with the President?

If we do believe that things need to change, we can do more than wait for our next vote. We can call our representatives in Congress, we can call the President, and we can protest what is happening. In the recent “Laborers over Billionaires” march, many people all over this country were protesting billionaires getting the most benefits in this country while laborers kept toiling to stay viable to their families while they sent their hard-earned money to the government so they can give it to the rich.

These protestors were sick of various benefits being taken away from them to the benefit of the rich. Health benefits are being reduced, insurance costs are therefore getting out of hand, food benefits for children are being cut, educational money is being withheld, and even care packages to other countries are no longer being sent. Some of these packages are hurting our local farmers, causing lower rates for their products while input costs are still getting higher. This doesn’t include the goodwill these packages provide, which helps our country on the global stage.

Wouldn’t you say it’s time for our states to begin doing the same? If our federal government withholds $100 million worth of educational money from a state already approved by Congress, then why wouldn’t that state be able to hold back $100 million from the federal government to give to those educational institutions? It’s already earmarked. The schools have a right to it and the government does not have the right to withhold it. There are many areas in which this scenario may fit.

When tariff costs are raised, as this federal government is doing, who does this hurt? If a tariff is placed on a $10 item, coming from, say, China and it is a 25% tariff, the cost of that $10 item is raised to $12.50. When it hits our border, China is paid $10 by the importer, and the additional cost is paid to our government by them. That cost, therefore, ends up being transferred to whoever buys the goods. Of course, that means you or me. Since our government has that extra money, our government benefits. What is that extra money? A tax on us. Will that money come to us in any form whatsoever? That is yet to be seen. At least we are winning, right?

So, what does this all mean? That every one of us is being treated like we don’t know anything. Now that we know a little about the situation, because this concerns all of us no matter who you voted for last November, what can we do? March and protest, and vote. It truly doesn’t matter what election either, whether it be local or state or federal. We also need to take the time to research the candidates. I know we have limited extra time, but if we don’t do this, things will just keep getting worse. Can we correct our course? Yes. We are Americans!

Reed Harris is a longtime Rochelle-area resident and community volunteer.