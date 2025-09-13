Rochelle High students can earn Seal of Biliteracy to show they are bilingual

Rochelle Township High School saw 24 students from the Class of 2025 and 2026 earn the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy, which certifies high school graduates who demonstrate proficiency in English and at least one additional language.

The Illinois Seal of Biliteracy is an official credential that appears as a gold seal on a student’s diploma and transcript. Students qualify by meeting benchmarks in English proficiency (ACT, SAT, or similar) and demonstrating proficiency in a second language through state-approved assessments. Students who earn the Seal are eligible for college credit in language coursework at participating Illinois public colleges and universities.

“At RTHS, we believe in preparing students for their tomorrow,” RTHS Principal Chris Lewis said. “The Seal of Biliteracy exemplifies that mission. It recognizes global competence, academic strength, and cultural diversity. We are very proud of the number of students who received college credit, and many of these students, depending on the university, will receive up to 12-16 credits.”

Class of 2025 Seal of Biliteracy recipients included Fernando Aguilar, Luis Blas, Anahi Cervantes, Jocelyn Cervantes, Isabella Chavez, Manuel Cruz, Betty Flores, Viviana Fulgencio, Giselle Garcia, Bryan Garcia, Josue Garcia, Natalie Higueros-Lopez, Makayla Lara, Adamary Lopez, Damaris Macias, Flor Magana, Stephanie Munoz-Rojas, Ivanessa Rodriguez, Joshua Rodriguez, Yaretzi Villalobos, and Brisa Zepeda. Commendable - Yasmin Bahena and Arline Villanueva. Class of 2026 recipients include Emely Hernandez, Jorge Martinez, and Ashley Villanueva.

In 2019, RTHS saw five recipients of the seal. That number dropped to three in 2020 before rising to eight in 2021 and 11 in 2022. Two RTHS Seal of Biliteracy recipients were seen in 2023 before 16 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

A total of 57 students have earned the distinction, with 28 of those in the past two years alone, which the school believes reflects the growth and strength of its World Language and bilingual education programs.

“It’s been pleasant to see the program’s growth and its outcomes,” RTHS Counselor Javier Zepeda said. “I’m glad we started working with dual credit classes and continuing to work with the AP level. A large number of the students who have received the seal have been Hispanic, but not all of them. It’s been a pleasure to be part of. The administration has supported it and we continue growing.

“I want to give credit to our entire Foreign Language department. I expect it to continue to grow in the future. I think it has strong roots and support. It’s a big savings for students and families. It saves a whole semester’s worth of classes.”

Zepeda credited RTHS’s foreign language department for the success of the Seal of Biliteracy program. Eva Lenkaitis, Anna Birsa and Edna Vazquez build foundations in Spanish I-IV. Lenkaitis leads the AP Spanish program. This year, RTHS AP Spanish students achieved a 100% pass rate with an average score of 4.3, exceeding the national average.

Zepeda said the Seal of Biliteracy benefits students most in two ways.

“If a kid wants to go into the workforce, that says a lot to an employer,” Zepeda said. “If a kid wants to attend community college or a university, they get Spanish credit hours with the seal. That saves money and time for students and families. The seal tells employers and schools that they’re bilingual and bicultural. It shows they’re comfortable with both.”

Next year, the first class of students from the Rochelle Elementary School District’s Dual Language program will enter RTHS as freshmen. Zepeda said he hopes that results in more students achieving the Seal of Biliteracy.

Since the Seal of Biliteracy program started, RTHS counselors have talked to students who achieve it about the potential of coming back and working in the education field. The elementary school district has former seal earners who are now bilingual teachers.

“The program is creating our own teachers,” Zepeda said. “There’s a need for bilingual teachers and this program lets us do that. I get happiness from this program. The community is putting a lot of value in their own culture and identity.

“This is our language and we need to keep it and take advantage of it. When my father came here, he was afraid people would find out he spoke Spanish. Now, speaking and understanding two languages is important. And it helps students learn about other cultures. This new generation will be able to serve people in different industries.”